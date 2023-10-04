(Asiad) Nervous and all, archers smile their way to team gold medal

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- As he walked into the range for the recurve archery's mixed team final at the Asian Games in China on Wednesday, South Korean Lee Woo-seok couldn't get a million butterflies to settle down inside his stomach.

Then he turned to his teammate, Lim Si-hyeon, whose eyes, in Lee's words, didn't seem to have any focus at all.

That's when Lee, 26, decided he had to be the adult in the room and tried to keep Lim, a 20-year-old competing at her first Asian Games, relaxed.



Lee and Lim defeated Satsuki Noda and Takaharu Furukawa of Japan by the set score of 6-0 for their first Asian Games gold medal. Throughout the final at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, Lee and Lim were seen sharing laughs, while not looking one bit jittery.

Lee revealed afterward he was dying inside.

"I tried to talk to Si-hyeon as much as I could and get her to laugh," Lee said. "I told her we should try to have a little fun and trust the work that we'd put in over the past several months."

Lim said her early nerves got worse after she hit an uncharacteristic 8 with her first arrow of the second set. It was in that moment that Lee told his partner that he would have her back no matter what happened.

Lim struck a 10 with her next arrow.

"He's such a great teammate," Lim said. "It's an honor to win my first gold medal with him."

Lee took two silver medals at the previous Asian Games five years ago. He said he tried to do too much in the individual competition here and fell to the bronze medal match. He didn't want the same thing to happen in the remaining team events.



"I was determined to grab gold medals in the mixed and men's team events," Lee said. "I've been working really hard for this competition, putting in extra hours after practice. I am grateful to have Si-hyeon as my partner. We worked really well together."

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the career trajectories for both athletes, just as it did for many others around the world. Lee had initially made it through the national team trials for the 2020 season, but just before the final stage of the Olympic trials was held to determine the three Olympic-bound archers, the Olympic Games were postponed by a year due to the pandemic. Lee didn't end up making the Olympic team in the trials for the 2021 season.

The pandemic almost derailed Lee's bid for his first Asian Games gold, too, since the Hangzhou Asiad was also postponed by one year. Lee had survived the 2022 trials but had to earn his Asian Games spot again in the 2023 trials. Lee, hardened by his experience in the leadup to the Tokyo Olympics, ranked second overall in the 2023 trials.

"I think that experience laid a good foundation for me to win this gold medal today," Lee said. "I am going to look at those moments through a positive lens."



Lim benefited from having the Hangzhou Asian Games pushed back by a year. She hadn't qualified for the national team for the 2022 season but won the new trials for the 2023 season, ahead of more accomplished veterans.

"I didn't want to let this opportunity go to waste," Lim said. "So I did the best I could to prepare for this event, and I am grateful that it paid off."

Lim now has a chance to become a triple gold medalist in Hangzhou, with the women's team event and the individual event on the horizon. The team event is set for Friday, and Lim has already reached the gold medal match in the individual event against her teammate, An San.

"Now that I've been on the top of the podium, I kind of liked the view up there," Lim said. "I will do my best in the two remaining events and make sure I won't have regrets at the end."



