(Asiad) High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok wins 2nd straight silver at Asiad

All News 21:45 October 04, 2023

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok won his second consecutive silver at the 19th Asian Games on Wednesday, falling to Olympic gold medalist Mutaz Barshim of Qatar.

He jumped 2.33 meters to finish second after the Qatari, who cleared 2.35m for his third Asiad title, in the men's high jump final at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou.

It is Woo's second straight silver in the sport at Asian Games and South Korea's first high jump gold since 2002, when Lee Jin-taek won the title.

Woo Sang-hyeok of South Korea competes in the men's high jump final at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

Woo Sang-hyeok of South Korea competes in the men's high jump final at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

