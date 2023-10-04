(Asiad) Bundesliga midfielder stays hot to send S. Korea into men's football final

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- When you're hot, you're hot.

VfB Stuttgart attacker Jeong Woo-yeong scored a pair to help South Korea get past Uzbekistan 2-1 in the semifinals of the Asian Games men's football tournament in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday. South Korea now sit a win away from winning their third straight gold medal, with Japan standing in the way to the top of the podium.

With two goals against Uzbekistan at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium, Jeong now leads the competition with seven goals in six contests.



Jeong Woo-yeong of South Korea celebrates after scoring against Uzbekistan during the teams' semifinals match of the men's football tournament at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

Jeong will most likely finish the tournament as the top scorer. His closest pursuer, Mohammed Maran of Saudi Arabia, is already out of the tournament. Among the players still alive in the competition, three South Koreans, Hong Hyun-seok, Paik Seung-ho and Cho Young-wook, have three goals apiece. Kotaro Uchino of Japan also has three.

Three South Korean players before Jeong have led the Asian Games in goals, including Jeong's head coach in Hangzhou, Hwang Sun-hong.

Jeong opened his tournament with a hat trick against Kuwait on Sept. 19 and hasn't looked back since.

Against Uzbekistan, Jeong used his smart positioning and industrious off-ball movements to find the right spots at the right time.



Jeong Woo-yeong of South Korea celebrates after scoring against Uzbekistan during the teams' semifinals match of the men's football tournament at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

On Jeong's first goal, midfielder Lee Kang-in fooled defenders with a fake shot off a free kick and instead passed the ball to Um Won-sang speeding down the right side of the box. Um centered the ball to Jeong, who got himself open behind the defense for an easy goal.

The second goal, which broke a 1-1 deadlock, might have been even easier, as he took advantage of some shaky defending by Uzbekistan. Due to apparent miscommunication, Saidazamat Mirsaidov and Asadbek Rakhimzhonov both failed to clear a loose ball out of harm's way, hanging goalkeeper Vladimir Nazarov out to dry. Jeong came out of nowhere to pounce on the ball and rolled it into the net.

South Korea hung on for the narrow lead Jeong provided. Jeong's two goals came on the only two shots on target that South Korea had in this match.



Jeong Woo-yeong of South Korea (2nd from R) attempts a shot against Uzbekistan during the teams' semifinals match of the men's football tournament at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

