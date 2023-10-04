(Asiad) Archers strike gold; high jumper comes up short vs. rival
By Yoo Jee-ho and Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea wasted little time getting on the board in archery, as Lim Si-hyeon and Lee Woo-seok won the recurve mixed team gold medal Wednesday, the first day of medal matches in the sport. So Chae-won and Joo Jae-hoon combined for silver in the compound mixed team event.
Lim and Lee defeated Satsuki Noda and Takaharu Furukawa of Japan by the set score of 6-0 in the final. It was the first Asian Games gold medal for both Lim and Lee, who will have a chance to add to their collection in the women's and men's team events Friday.
So and Joo fell to the near-perfect team from India, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale, by 159-158. In the compound mixed team final, the maximum score is 160, and South Korea needed to hit that score to beat the Indians.
The recurve title was the only gold medal for South Korea on Wednesday, as the country remained in third place with 33 gold medals, four back of Japan.
Elsewhere, a pair of notable athletes won silver medals Wednesday.
Male high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok finished as the runner-up to his chief rival from Qatar, Mutaz Essa Barshim.
As Barshim soared to his third career Asiad title by clearing 2.35 meters to tie the competition record, Woo jumped over 2.33m for his second straight silver.
Veteran cyclist Na Ahreum grabbed the silver medal in the women's road race event, her ninth career Asiad medal. It will also be her last, as Na announced after the race that she will no longer compete at the quadrennial continental event.
The men's football team moved to the verge of winning South Korea's third straight gold medal, after knocking off Uzbekistan 2-1 in the semifinals Wednesday. Jeong Woo-yeong of VfB Stuttgart scored twice to seize the tournament lead with seven goals. South Korea will take on Japan in Saturday's gold medal match.
Wrestling began Wednesday, and South Korea's first medal from the mat came in the form of Chung Han-jae's bronze in the men's 60kg Greco-Roman event.
The South Korean men's and women's soft tennis teams both took bronze medals after they all lost to Japan in the semifinals.
South Korea also picked up two bronze medals in sports climbing's men's and women's speed relay events. China and Indonesia won gold and silver medals in both events.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
-
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Royal palaces in Seoul available for free during Chuseok holiday
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(LEAD) N. Korea stipulates nuclear force-building policy in constitution
-
(7th LD) Travis King in U.S. custody after expulsion by N. Korea: Washington officials
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
(LEAD) U.S. House votes to remove Speaker McCarthy after pushback over stopgap spending measure
-
Bipartisan Senate delegation to visit S. Korea, China, Japan this month