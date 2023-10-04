(Asiad) Archers strike gold; high jumper comes up short vs. rival

By Yoo Jee-ho and Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea wasted little time getting on the board in archery, as Lim Si-hyeon and Lee Woo-seok won the recurve mixed team gold medal Wednesday, the first day of medal matches in the sport. So Chae-won and Joo Jae-hoon combined for silver in the compound mixed team event.



South Korean archers Lee Woo-seok (L) and Lim Si-hyeon bite their gold medals during the medal ceremony for the recurve mixed team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lim and Lee defeated Satsuki Noda and Takaharu Furukawa of Japan by the set score of 6-0 in the final. It was the first Asian Games gold medal for both Lim and Lee, who will have a chance to add to their collection in the women's and men's team events Friday.

So and Joo fell to the near-perfect team from India, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale, by 159-158. In the compound mixed team final, the maximum score is 160, and South Korea needed to hit that score to beat the Indians.



South Korean archers So Chae-won (L) and Joo Jae-hoon smile during the victory ceremony after winning silver in the compound mixed team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

The recurve title was the only gold medal for South Korea on Wednesday, as the country remained in third place with 33 gold medals, four back of Japan.

Elsewhere, a pair of notable athletes won silver medals Wednesday.

Male high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok finished as the runner-up to his chief rival from Qatar, Mutaz Essa Barshim.

As Barshim soared to his third career Asiad title by clearing 2.35 meters to tie the competition record, Woo jumped over 2.33m for his second straight silver.



South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok (L) and Qatari high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim celebrate after winning the silver and the gold medal, respectively, in the men's high jump final at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

Veteran cyclist Na Ahreum grabbed the silver medal in the women's road race event, her ninth career Asiad medal. It will also be her last, as Na announced after the race that she will no longer compete at the quadrennial continental event.

The men's football team moved to the verge of winning South Korea's third straight gold medal, after knocking off Uzbekistan 2-1 in the semifinals Wednesday. Jeong Woo-yeong of VfB Stuttgart scored twice to seize the tournament lead with seven goals. South Korea will take on Japan in Saturday's gold medal match.



South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok (L) and Qatari high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim pose with their silver and gold medal, respectively, won in the men's high jump final at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

Wrestling began Wednesday, and South Korea's first medal from the mat came in the form of Chung Han-jae's bronze in the men's 60kg Greco-Roman event.

The South Korean men's and women's soft tennis teams both took bronze medals after they all lost to Japan in the semifinals.

South Korea also picked up two bronze medals in sports climbing's men's and women's speed relay events. China and Indonesia won gold and silver medals in both events.



South Korean players and coaches celebrate their 2-1 win over Uzbekistan in the men's football semifinals at the Asian Games at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)