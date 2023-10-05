(Asiad) 'One more step': football coach eyes big prize after narrow win

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Throughout the Asian Games men's football tournament in China, South Korea head coach Hwang Sun-hong has likened victories to steps, with each one taking the team closer to the ultimate prize.



South Korea head coach Hwang Sun-hong directs his players against Uzbekistan during the teams' semifinals match of the men's football tournament at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

Following South Korea's 2-1 win over Uzbekistan in the semifinals Wednesday night, Hwang and his players took another step on their stairway to football heaven: South Korea's third straight Asian Games gold medal.

Up next will be Japan, the 4-0 winners over Hong Kong earlier Wednesday.

"We absolutely have to win that match. No questions asked," Hwang said at his postmatch presser at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou. "We have one more step to take, and we will pour everything we have into winning that match."

Midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong scored both South Korean goals in the narrow win. Uzbekistan went down a man when Abdurauf Buriev picked up his second yellow card of the match, but they battled hard until the final whistle and kept South Korea on their toes.



South Korea head coach Hwang Sun-hong argues with a referee during his team's match against Uzbekistan in the semifinals of the men's football tournament at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

Hwang, on the other hand, said he didn't sweat out the final moments.

"I wasn't nervous at all. I was convinced my players would stay focused until the end and get this victory," Hwang said. "We expected a tough match, but my players had the will to battle. I am grateful for the work they did, and I will try to bring everyone together for our one last step."

Uzbekistan scored their lone goal on a free kick from just outside the box, and Hwang said South Korea should not have committed a foul in a dangerous area in the first place.

"I am never happy when we give up goals, but that's part of the game," Hwang said. "We let the other team dictate the pace of the match, and we didn't really get to show our strengths today. I am happy that we won, and we will try to address some of the issues before we take our next step."



South Korean players and coaches celebrate their 2-1 win over Uzbekistan in the men's football semifinals at the Asian Games at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

