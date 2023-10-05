SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 5.



Korean-language dailies

-- Global financial market jolted by fears over Fed's higher-for-longer rate policy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Amid fears over Fed's rate, financial market crashes (Kookmin Daily)

-- Global financial market hit by fears over higher rates (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'Black Wednesday,' the first day of the fourth quarter (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea wins 1st gold in recurve archery at Asiad (Segye Times)

-- U.S. politics in chaos after House speaker is removed (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul's financial market crashes on U.S. shock (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Pan-gov't task force considered to tackle suspected opinion manipulation on internet portal (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S. democracy struck by fatal blow on unprecedented removal of House speaker (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung to jack up NAND flash price by more than 10 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Financial market stung by fears over U.S.'s restrictive policy (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Kakao detects rigging of Daum's cheering numbers (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency (Korea Herald)

-- NK lays groundwork for disarmament talks with U.S.: experts (Korea Times)

