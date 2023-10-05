S. Korea's consumer prices up 3.7 in September
SEJONG, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's on-year consumer price growth stayed above 3 percent in September on higher prices of utility services and manufactured goods, data showed Thursday.
Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 3.7 percent last month from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
In August, consumer prices increased 3.4 percent on-year, accelerating from 2.3 percent growth tallied in July.
South Korea's central bank held its key interest rate steady at 3.5 percent in August for the fifth straight time as it weighs a slowdown in growth amid moderating inflation.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
-
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
79 pct of young S. Koreans agree on need to improve ties with Japan: poll
-
Memorials commemorating Itaewon crowd crush to be erected at accident site
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
-
(LEAD) U.S. House votes to remove Speaker McCarthy after pushback over stopgap spending measure