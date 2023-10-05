Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 October 05, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/10 Sunny 0
Incheon 18/11 Sunny 0
Suwon 20/10 Sunny 0
Cheongju 20/11 Sunny 0
Daejeon 19/09 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 20/07 Sunny 0
Gangneung 21/11 Sunny 0
Jeonju 20/11 Sunny 0
Gwangju 20/13 Sunny 10
Jeju 21/17 Cloudy 10
Daegu 21/12 Sunny 0
Busan 22/14 Sunny 0
(END)
