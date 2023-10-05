Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 October 05, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/10 Sunny 0

Incheon 18/11 Sunny 0

Suwon 20/10 Sunny 0

Cheongju 20/11 Sunny 0

Daejeon 19/09 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 20/07 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/11 Sunny 0

Jeonju 20/11 Sunny 0

Gwangju 20/13 Sunny 10

Jeju 21/17 Cloudy 10

Daegu 21/12 Sunny 0

Busan 22/14 Sunny 0

(END)

