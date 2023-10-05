TVXQ to drop new album in Dec., marking 20th anniversary of debut
All News 09:08 October 05, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean K-pop duo TVXQ will release a new album in December, its agency SM Entertainment said Thursday, commemorating the 20th anniversary of its debut.
The duo's ninth studio album, set to be dropped on Dec. 26, will look back on the duo's music career and history over the past two decades, the agency said.
The duo, comprising U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin, will hold a concert and other events to meet fans, SM said.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
-
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
Most Saved
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
79 pct of young S. Koreans agree on need to improve ties with Japan: poll
-
Memorials commemorating Itaewon crowd crush to be erected at accident site
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
-
(LEAD) U.S. House votes to remove Speaker McCarthy after pushback over stopgap spending measure