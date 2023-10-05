TVXQ to drop new album in Dec., marking 20th anniversary of debut

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean K-pop duo TVXQ will release a new album in December, its agency SM Entertainment said Thursday, commemorating the 20th anniversary of its debut.

The duo's ninth studio album, set to be dropped on Dec. 26, will look back on the duo's music career and history over the past two decades, the agency said.

The duo, comprising U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin, will hold a concert and other events to meet fans, SM said.



