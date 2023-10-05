Construction business forecast to worsen in Q4

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's construction industry is likely to face worsening business conditions in the fourth quarter of the year due to an unstable property financing market and rising costs, a report showed Thursday.

"There is a worrisome concern over a slowdown in the construction sector as leading indicators such as orders, permits and sales deteriorated in the third quarter," the Korea Research Institute for Construction Policy said in the report.

Despite builders' increased sales, those leading indicators have been in the doldrums since last year, pointing to their worsening business conditions, it added.

According to the think tank, the Bank of Korea has revised up its forecast of the country's growth in construction investment to 0.7 percent from minus 0.7 percent for this year.



This undated file photo shows apartments in Seoul. (Yonhap)

But the central bank has downgraded its 2024 projection to 0.1 percent from 0.2 percent, suggesting the construction industry's slump could last for a long period of time.

"It is inevitable for market concerns to persist as there is little possibility that destabilizing factors for the local project financing market could settle down over the short term," the institute said.

The government needs to come up with policy measures to prevent the construction slump from being prolonged, including increased infrastructure spending, it added.

The value of contracts won by specialized builders was estimated at 8.7 trillion won in August, down from 10.2 trillion won in June.

Their business survey index came to 40.4 for August, far below the benchmark 100. A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.

The report also showed local construction companies facing such managerial hurdles as rising costs and intense competition to clinch orders.

Local builders, meanwhile, expect housing prices in Asia's fourth-largest economy to move in a tight band in the coming months amid a slight drop in transactions, according to the report.

