Doosan Robotics logs successful debut after this year's biggest IPO
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Robotics Inc., South Korea's largest collaborative robot supplier, made a successful market debut Thursday after raising the largest initial public offering (IPO) this year.
Doosan Robotics was trading at 50,900 won (US$38) on Seoul's main bourse as of 9:20 a.m., up 97 percent from its IPO price of 26,000 won. Its market capitalization stood at some 3.48 trillion won.
Doosan Robotics raised 421 billion won via the IPO, a record so far this year.
During a two-day IPO subscription period last month, Doosan Robotics drew 33 trillion won in deposits for the IPO subscription from retail investors, another record for the year.
Doosan Robotics, established in 2015, has 13 collaborative robot lineups, mainly used for unmanned cafes.
Last year, the company suffered an operating loss of 13.2 billion won on sales of 44.9 billion won.
