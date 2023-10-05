Jungkook nominated in 3 categories for MTV EMAs
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of BTS was nominated in three categories for the MTV Europe Music Awards, the awards' organizer has said.
Jungkook was nominated in the Best Song, Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans categories, according to the official nominations announced Wednesday from the MTV EMAs' official website.
The vocalist made his debut as a solo artist with the digital single "Seven" in July. The song swept various music charts at home and abroad, including securing No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 3 on the British Official Singles Chart. He released his second digital single, "3D," last week.
K-pop boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER, or TXT, was also nominated in three categories: Best K-Pop, Best Push and Best Group.
Other K-pop groups, including NewJeans and Seventeen, were also looking for an award in such categories as Best Group.
The 2023 MTV EMAs are slated for Nov. 5 in Paris.
