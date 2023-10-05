S. Korea to crack down on illegal immigrants
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The government is set to begin a two-month crackdown next week on foreigners staying or working illegally in the country, the Ministry of Justice said Thursday.
The crackdown, the third of its kind that will last through Dec. 9, will mainly focus on foreigners who work in entertainment services or those with criminal records, as well as companies that habitually employ undocumented foreigners and their brokers.
"The basic policy of our government is to flexibly expand legal stays and strictly regulate illegal overstays," Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said.
The ministry said illegal immigrants caught in the crackdown will be ordered to pay fines before being deported and banned from reentry.
But those who volunteer to leave South Korea will be exempt from fines and will be allowed to return to the country.
In 2022, the number of illegal immigrants came to 411,270, compared with 355,126 in 2018, according to data posted on the ministry's website.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
-
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
79 pct of young S. Koreans agree on need to improve ties with Japan: poll
-
Memorials commemorating Itaewon crowd crush to be erected at accident site
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
-
N. Korea intensifying cyber attacks against S. Korean shipbuilders: spy agency
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan to hold 'strategic dialogue' for 1st time in nine years