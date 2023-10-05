Online shopping rises 6.1 pct on travel demand
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEJONG, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Online shopping in South Korea moved up 6.1 percent on-year in August from a year earlier, data showed Thursday, on the back of stronger demand for travel services.
The value of online shopping transactions amounted to 19.1 trillion won (US$14.13 billion) in August, compared with 18 trillion won tallied a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
The growth was mostly led by travel and transportation services, which shot up 29.1 percent on-year to hit 2.1 trillion won, as more people traveled amid lifted virus-related restrictions.
Sales of food and beverages advanced 5.1 percent to hit 2.64 trillion won as well, with those of e-coupons and gift cards also increasing 37 percent to 813.9 billion won.
Sales of food delivery services reached 2.37 trillion won, up 4.4 percent on-year, the data showed. That of daily necessities gained 3.5 percent to 1.49 trillion won.
Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices rose 5.3 percent on-year to 14.1 trillion won. They accounted for 74 percent of the total online shopping, down 0.6 percentage point on-year, it added.
