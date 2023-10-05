S. Korea, Greece discuss ways to boost economic cooperation
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu met with a senior Greek official Thursday and discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation on the eco-friendly shipbuilding industry and the overall economy, the industry ministry said.
During a meeting with Kostas Fragogiannis, Greece's deputy foreign and economic minister, Bang called for joint efforts to expand bilateral trade and investment and to diversify trade items, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Two-way trade stood at US$2.13 billion in 2022, compared with $3.34 billion in 2021 and $1.66 billion in 2020, government data showed.
Bang also proposed stronger bilateral cooperation on the eco-friendly shipbuilding industry to better respond to tougher global emission regulations, as the International Maritime Organization set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the shipping sector by 50 percent by 2050 compared with 2008 levels.
In June, South Korea and Greece agreed to develop technologies together to renovate existing ships into eco-friendly ones that use liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, methanol and other clean energy resources.
Bang asked for the European nation's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern port city of Busan, the ministry said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
-
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
79 pct of young S. Koreans agree on need to improve ties with Japan: poll
-
Memorials commemorating Itaewon crowd crush to be erected at accident site
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
-
N. Korea intensifying cyber attacks against S. Korean shipbuilders: spy agency
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan to hold 'strategic dialogue' for 1st time in nine years