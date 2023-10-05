Wavve series 'Deal' tells unique kidnapping story involving trio of friends

By Kim Eun-jung

BUSAN, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Streaming platform Wavve's new thriller series "Deal" deals with a kidnapping scheme involving three young men, but the main focus of the story is not money but the tumultuous relationship between friends, its director said Thursday.

The story revolves around three friends who are mired in a fake kidnapping scheme and find themselves becoming accomplices in pursuit of 10 billion won (US$7.4 million).

After binge drinking, cash-strapped medical school student Jae-hyo (Kim Dong-hee) pretends to kidnap his friend Min Woo (Yoo Soo-bin) to demand ransom from his rich mother. Jung-sung (Yoo Seung-ho) is unexpectedly mired in the unplanned kidnapping and faces unpredictable aftermath.

It was officially invited to the 28th Busan International Film Festival's "On Screen" section, which showcases highly anticipated drama series by streaming platforms.

Director Lee Jung-gon, known for his debut feature "Not Out" (2021), said the thriller takes a refreshing approach to the kidnapping story by exploring changing emotions of the high school friends and their underlying desire.

"The story intertwines kidnapping, hostage and money. Although it focuses on money, I tried to concentrate more on the trio's changing relationship under different circumstances," Lee said in a press conference held in Busan on the sidelines of the film festival.

Yoo said he was attracted by the intriguing plot and his character who oscillates between friendship and his desire for money.

"The story of friends' kidnapping their friend was interesting," Yoo said. "I also had a strong desire to play a role that I haven't played before."

"Deal" premieres on Wavve on Friday and will be available on American streaming platform Rakuten Viki.

The poster of Wavve original series "Deal" is seen in this photo provided by the Korean streaming platform. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

