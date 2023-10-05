Bedridden opposition leader appeals for voter support ahead of by-election

By Kang Jae-eun

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- A bedridden opposition leader Lee Jae-myung appealed Thursday for support for his party's candidate in next week's by-election for chief of Seoul's Gangseo Ward office, saying the election is the starting point of stopping what he calls the "tyranny" of the government.

The Democratic Party (DP) chairman issued the appeal in a video message from a hospital bed where he has been recovering after a 24-day anti-government hunger strike, six days before the Oct. 11 by-election seen as a test of voter sentiment ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.

"Politics may seem like something politicians do, but ultimately, it's something that people do. Every single vote that you exercise can determine the future of your country and your region," said Lee, dressed in patient clothing.

"This election is the starting point of stopping the regime's tyranny and opening a new future for Gangseo Ward," he said. "I hope each and everyone participates in the grand march of people's victory and advancement of history."

Lee called for more people to vote in early voting set for Friday and Saturday.

The by-election comes after former Gangseo Ward chief Kim Tae-woo was removed from the post in May due to a suspended prison sentence. He was convicted of leaking official secrets he gained while working for a special inspection team under the presidential office during the previous administration.

Kim, however, calls himself a whistleblower and claims the disclosure was for the public good. He received a presidential Liberation Day pardon in August, was reinstated of his right to run in the election and won the nomination of the ruling People Power Party.

Kim's DP rival is Jin Kyo-hoon, a former deputy chief of national police.

Though seven candidates are vying in the election, it is largely a two-way race between Kim and Jin.



Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung speaks into a microphone from his hospital bed in video footage uploaded on his Facebook account on Oct. 5, 2023, in this captured image provided by the Democratic Party. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)