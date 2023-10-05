Royal Culture Festival begins next week
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The fall version of the Royal Culture Festival, the country's largest festival themed on the Korean royal court and its culture, is set to begin next Friday, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said Thursday.
The biannual event is scheduled to run for six days at four Joseon-era palaces in Seoul -- Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Changgyeong and Deoksu.
During the festival, various concerts and exhibitions will be offered to visitors, including a pansori performance at Gyeongbok Palace for Oct. 13-14, sharing a story about the reconstruction of Gyeongbok, the main royal palace of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
Changgyeong Palace will host storytelling events about the history and meaning of the palace, a photo exhibition, as well as a multi-channeled art show.
The festival, which started in 2015, resumed in April last year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 380,000 people flocked to the palaces to enjoy the festival this April, the CHA said.
Reservations can be made starting Friday through Naver's booking system for free.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
-
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
79 pct of young S. Koreans agree on need to improve ties with Japan: poll
-
Memorials commemorating Itaewon crowd crush to be erected at accident site
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
-
N. Korea intensifying cyber attacks against S. Korean shipbuilders: spy agency
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan to hold 'strategic dialogue' for 1st time in nine years