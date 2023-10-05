(Asiad) S. Korea wins bronze in women's compound archery team event

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed bronze in the women's compound archery team event at the Asian Games on Thursday, its third medal from the sport so far in China.

The team of So Chae-won, Oh Yoo-hyun and Cho Su-a defeated Indonesia 232-229 in the bronze medal match at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

South Korea earlier lost to Chinese Taipei 230-224 in the semifinals to drop to the bronze medal contest.

South Korea had won the first two gold medals awarded in the women's compound team event, first introduced to the Asian Games in 2014.



South Korean archers Oh Yoo-hyun, So Chae-won and Cho Su-a react to their loss to Chinese Taipei in the semifinals of the women's compound team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

This is So's second medal in Hangzhou. She teamed up with Joo Jae-hoon for silver in the compound mixed team event Wednesday.

The South Korean men's team of Joo, Yang Jae-won and Kim Jong-ho was to begin its own medal hunt later Thursday.

