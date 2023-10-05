(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korea wins bronze in women's compound archery team event

(ATTN: ADDS details from para 6, photos)

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed bronze in the women's compound archery team event at the Asian Games on Thursday, its third medal from the sport so far in China.

The team of So Chae-won, Oh Yoo-hyun and Cho Su-a defeated Indonesia 232-229 in the bronze medal match at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

South Korea earlier lost to Chinese Taipei 230-224 in the semifinals to drop to the bronze medal contest.

South Korea had won the first two gold medals awarded in the women's compound team event, first introduced to the Asian Games in 2014.



South Korean archers Oh Yoo-hyun, Cho Su-a and So Chae-won (L to R) pose with their bronze medals during the victory ceremony for the women's compound team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

This is So's second medal in Hangzhou. She teamed up with Joo Jae-hoon for silver in the compound mixed team event Wednesday.

In the compound archery team competition, teams have three archers who each take two arrows per "end" for a maximum score of 60. Cumulative scoring determines the winner after four ends, with the maximum score being 240.



South Korean archer So Chae-won competes in the bronze medal match of the women's compound team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

Against Chinese Taipei in the semifinals, South Korea trailed 56-55 after the first end, with Cho hitting 8s with both of her arrows. And South Korea never recovered, with So hitting an 8 in the second end and allowing Chinese Taipei to open up a 114-110 lead.

Chinese Taipei won the next end 58-56, with Oh scoring an 8 with her second arrow, and the overall Chinese Taipei lead grew to 172-166.



South Korean archer Oh Yoo-hyun competes in the bronze medal match of the women's compound team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea put up a 58 in the fourth end, but it was too little and too late. Chinese Taipei matched that 58 to win the match, 230-224.

The South Koreans had to come back out within minutes to face Indonesia in the bronze medal match. And So, Oh and Cho went a perfect 60 in the first end, and scored nothing but 9s and 10s the rest of the way to secure the bronze medal.

Indonesia was hurt by Sri Ranti's 6 with her first arrow in the third end.



South Korean archer Cho Su-a competes in the bronze medal match of the women's compound team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)