S. Korea in final stages to acquire homegrown anthrax vaccine
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is in the final stages of acquiring a homegrown anthrax vaccine after launching the development project more than two decades ago, a lawmaker said Thursday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) plans to apply for the vaccine's approval later this month based on the results of clinical trials, according to Rep. Lim Byung-heon of the ruling People Power Party, citing a KDCA report.
If the vaccine against the potentially deadly infectious disease is approved, homegrown production is expected to begin next year, Lim said.
The KDCA began the project in 2001 to prepare for possible biological terror attacks after 9/11 and the anthrax mailing attacks in the United States that year amid threats posed by North Korea's chemical and biological weapons programs.
South Korea has so far relied on anthrax vaccines produced by foreign companies, with the military currently possessing only 26,000 doses of such vaccines, according to Lim.
"While North Korea's nuclear and missile threats pose serious problems, biological attacks can also inflict terrible damage," Lim was quoted as saying. "Once production begins next year, it is expected to be of great help in responding to North Korea's biological terror."
North Korea is believed to possess around 2,500 to 5,000 tons of chemical weapons and have the ability to produce biological weapons, including anthrax, smallpox and the bubonic plague, according to South Korea's Defense White Paper.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
-
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
79 pct of young S. Koreans agree on need to improve ties with Japan: poll
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
-
N. Korea intensifying cyber attacks against S. Korean shipbuilders: spy agency