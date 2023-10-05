(Asiad) S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea defeated Japan 2-0 on Thursday to move a step closer to a berth in the Asian Games baseball gold medal game.
Starter Park Se-woong tossed six shutout innings and cleanup Roh Si-hwan drove in both runs for South Korea's first win in the Super Round at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, southeast of the main host city, Hangzhou.
South Korea, three-time defending champion, reached the Super Round after finishing in second place in Group B, behind Chinese Taipei, in the preliminary round. Japan and China advanced out of Group A.
Teams will play opponents from the other group, with South Korea scheduled to play China on Friday.
After the Super Round, the top two teams will clash in the gold medal game Saturday.
The preliminary record between qualified teams carried over into the Super Round, meaning South Korea came in with a loss and Chinese Taipei entered with a win. South Korea must now defeat China to have a shot at reaching Saturday's gold medal game.
The teams traded zeroes for the first 5 1/2 innings. South Korea was held hitless for four innings by Japanese starter Shuichiro Kayo, before Kang Baek-ho led off the bottom of the fifth with a single. South Korea couldn't cash him in, though, and it wasn't until Roh Si-hwan's sacrifice fly in the sixth that South Korea got on the board.
South Korea got an insurance run in the eighth, when Roh singled home Kim Hye-seong, who'd drawn a leadoff walk.
South Korean starter Park Se-woong matched Kayo pitch for pitch, tossing six shutout innings of two-hit ball and striking out nine.
After Park, relievers Choi Ji-min and Park Yeong-hyun slammed the door shut on Japan for the final three innings.
Japan had men at the corners with one out in the top of the ninth before Park induced a game-ending double play ball off the bat of Kohei Sasagawa.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
-
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
79 pct of young S. Koreans agree on need to improve ties with Japan: poll
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
-
N. Korea intensifying cyber attacks against S. Korean shipbuilders: spy agency