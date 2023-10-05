KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KPIC 134,700 UP 2,700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,060 DN 50
SKC 71,500 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 489,000 UP 4,500
GS E&C 13,390 DN 120
Ottogi 358,000 UP 3,000
GS Retail 22,850 DN 250
GC Corp 106,100 UP 1,000
LS 95,200 DN 1,100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES112 00 0 DN4500
DOOSAN 91,800 DN 22,100
SKTelecom 47,700 DN 2,000
HyundaiElev 42,800 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 137,100 UP 300
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,650 UP 450
KUMHOTIRE 4,510 0
Hanon Systems 9,350 DN 70
SK 136,000 DN 2,800
ShinpoongPharm 14,440 DN 430
Handsome 18,310 UP 320
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp382 50 UP850
Asiana Airlines 10,010 DN 20
COWAY 41,550 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,900 UP 1,300
IBK 11,080 DN 10
ZINUS 20,300 DN 600
Hanchem 167,100 UP 2,600
DWS 29,000 UP 50
KEPCO 17,380 DN 120
SamsungSecu 36,100 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 7,320 DN 190
KumhoPetrochem 126,500 DN 1,900
Mobis 232,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 98,700 DN 3,500
S-1 57,400 UP 300
HtlShilla 78,600 DN 500
Hanmi Science 32,400 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 132,500 DN 300
Hanssem 55,000 UP 100
F&F 107,500 DN 3,400
