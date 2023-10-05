SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KPIC 134,700 UP 2,700

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,060 DN 50

SKC 71,500 UP 1,400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 489,000 UP 4,500

GS E&C 13,390 DN 120

Ottogi 358,000 UP 3,000

GS Retail 22,850 DN 250

GC Corp 106,100 UP 1,000

LS 95,200 DN 1,100

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES112 00 0 DN4500

DOOSAN 91,800 DN 22,100

SKTelecom 47,700 DN 2,000

HyundaiElev 42,800 DN 700

SAMSUNG SDS 137,100 UP 300

KOREA AEROSPACE 47,650 UP 450

KUMHOTIRE 4,510 0

Hanon Systems 9,350 DN 70

SK 136,000 DN 2,800

ShinpoongPharm 14,440 DN 430

Handsome 18,310 UP 320

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp382 50 UP850

Asiana Airlines 10,010 DN 20

COWAY 41,550 UP 500

LOTTE SHOPPING 70,900 UP 1,300

IBK 11,080 DN 10

ZINUS 20,300 DN 600

Hanchem 167,100 UP 2,600

DWS 29,000 UP 50

KEPCO 17,380 DN 120

SamsungSecu 36,100 UP 150

KG DONGBU STL 7,320 DN 190

KumhoPetrochem 126,500 DN 1,900

Mobis 232,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 98,700 DN 3,500

S-1 57,400 UP 300

HtlShilla 78,600 DN 500

Hanmi Science 32,400 UP 400

SamsungElecMech 132,500 DN 300

Hanssem 55,000 UP 100

F&F 107,500 DN 3,400

(MORE)