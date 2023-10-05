KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,500 UP 100
Kogas 23,300 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 254,500 DN 5,000
HDKSOE 103,000 DN 1,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 27,250 DN 600
MS IND 16,940 DN 440
OCI Holdings 91,500 DN 1,800
LS ELECTRIC 90,100 UP 300
KorZinc 492,500 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,280 DN 170
HyundaiMipoDock 76,700 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 26,950 DN 300
S-Oil 72,400 DN 2,100
LG Innotek 237,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 129,700 DN 1,600
HMM 15,590 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 62,400 DN 900
CJ LOGISTICS 83,600 UP 2,300
DL 41,450 UP 650
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,720 DN 70
KIA CORP. 83,500 UP 1,600
KCC 240,500 DN 3,500
SKBP 80,400 DN 100
AmoreG 29,250 DN 450
HyundaiMtr 190,500 DN 300
SK hynix 120,200 UP 4,800
Youngpoong 503,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,050 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 19,860 DN 540
Doosan Enerbility 15,530 DN 240
Doosanfc 18,650 DN 90
LG Display 12,340 DN 70
DONGSUH 16,100 DN 240
SamsungEng 28,800 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 104,700 DN 1,500
Kangwonland 14,700 DN 40
NAVER 189,400 DN 1,800
PanOcean 4,695 DN 165
Kakao 40,850 DN 750
SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 UP 200
(MORE)
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
-
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
79 pct of young S. Koreans agree on need to improve ties with Japan: poll
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
-
N. Korea intensifying cyber attacks against S. Korean shipbuilders: spy agency