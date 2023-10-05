KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
CheilWorldwide 20,400 UP 400
LOTTE WELLFOOD 108,100 DN 600
NCsoft 213,000 UP 500
KT 32,850 DN 300
HANATOUR SERVICE 44,400 UP 650
COSMAX 124,300 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17730 DN250
KIWOOM 91,500 UP 600
LG Uplus 10,270 DN 230
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,900 0
KT&G 84,400 UP 600
Hanwha 23,250 DN 200
DB HiTek 49,050 UP 700
CJ 82,100 UP 1,900
Daewoong 16,440 UP 640
LX INT 26,700 DN 900
SamyangFood 196,400 DN 3,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 67,200 DN 800
CJ CheilJedang 291,000 DN 2,000
TaekwangInd 564,000 UP 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,250 DN 110
KAL 21,200 UP 200
LG Corp. 81,000 0
POSCO FUTURE M 333,000 DN 3,000
Boryung 10,100 UP 10
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,400 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,950 DN 700
Shinsegae 183,100 DN 1,900
Nongshim 475,500 DN 3,000
SGBC 56,500 DN 500
Hyosung 59,900 0
LOTTE 25,200 UP 150
GCH Corp 14,190 UP 140
LotteChilsung 131,600 UP 8,000
POSCO Holdings 511,000 0
DB INSURANCE 90,500 UP 900
SLCORP 31,250 UP 250
Yuhan 74,400 DN 4,600
SamsungElec 66,700 DN 800
NHIS 10,090 DN 100
-
