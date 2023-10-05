KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
TaihanElecWire 11,720 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 33,050 UP 200
Kumyang 111,000 DN 8,100
Daesang 18,800 UP 200
SKNetworks 5,670 DN 90
ORION Holdings 15,310 UP 70
LOTTE TOUR 11,260 DN 750
COSMOCHEM 37,300 UP 2,200
YoulchonChem 29,150 UP 2,450
LG Energy Solution 467,500 UP 11,500
HITEJINRO 19,580 UP 430
Hanwha Ocean 29,250 DN 300
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,540 DN 260
DWEC 4,020 DN 65
KEPCO KPS 32,250 DN 50
LG H&H 434,500 DN 3,500
LGCHEM 502,000 UP 16,000
KEPCO E&C 62,600 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 34,300 DN 750
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,000 UP 850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,000 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 98,600 UP 700
Celltrion 131,800 DN 4,100
TKG Huchems 20,650 UP 50
JB Financial Group 9,670 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 109,700 UP 2,700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,000 DN 1,200
KIH 52,400 UP 700
GS 38,150 DN 700
LIG Nex1 84,900 DN 400
Fila Holdings 36,650 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,200 UP 2,600
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,900 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,870 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 121,100 DN 600
FOOSUNG 9,970 0
SK Innovation 139,500 DN 1,600
POONGSAN 32,500 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 53,600 DN 1,100
Hansae 19,060 DN 380
