KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 48,350 UP 700
CSWIND 49,600 DN 350
GKL 15,060 DN 310
KOLON IND 45,800 UP 1,350
HanmiPharm 290,000 UP 1,000
SD Biosensor 10,150 DN 530
Meritz Financial 52,900 UP 300
BNK Financial Group 6,770 UP 10
DGB Financial Group 7,700 DN 10
emart 69,700 UP 1,100
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY 37,600 UP 850
KOLMAR KOREA 48,750 DN 900
PIAM 26,750 UP 250
HANJINKAL 41,200 UP 950
CHONGKUNDANG 92,900 DN 500
DoubleUGames 39,050 DN 200
HL MANDO 40,750 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 723,000 UP 32,000
Doosan Bobcat 48,000 DN 50
Netmarble 40,850 UP 300
KRAFTON 148,000 UP 1,500
HD HYUNDAI 61,200 DN 2,500
ORION 123,800 DN 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 20,650 DN 550
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,720 DN 220
BGF Retail 141,500 UP 9,700
SKCHEM 63,000 DN 400
HDC-OP 10,050 DN 40
HYOSUNG TNC 326,500 DN 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 371,000 DN 2,500
HANILCMT 11,720 DN 20
SKBS 65,800 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,980 DN 60
KakaoBank 22,700 UP 100
HYBE 227,000 UP 4,500
SK ie technology 69,600 DN 500
DL E&C 30,200 DN 300
kakaopay 38,900 DN 750
K Car 9,990 DN 110
SKSQUARE 42,750 UP 1,350
(END)
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
79 pct of young S. Koreans agree on need to improve ties with Japan: poll
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
N. Korea intensifying cyber attacks against S. Korean shipbuilders: spy agency