S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 5, 2023
All News 16:39 October 05, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.744 3.757 -1.3
2-year TB 4.038 4.065 -2.7
3-year TB 4.081 4.108 -2.7
10-year TB 4.322 4.351 -2.9
2-year MSB 4.047 4.081 -3.4
3-year CB (AA-) 4.855 4.871 -1.6
91-day CD 3.830 3.840 -1.0
(END)
