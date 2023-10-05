(Asiad) S. Korea grabs silver in men's compound archery team event

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was on target for the silver medal in the men's compound archery team event at the Asian Games in China on Thursday, earning its fourth medal from the sport in two days.

The trio of Joo Jae-hoon, Yang Jae-won and Kim Jong-ho lost to India 235-230 in the final at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

South Korea failed to defend its Asiad title from five years ago, with Kim having also competed on that 2018 team.

This is Joo's second medal in Hangzhou, following his silver in the mixed team event Wednesday.

Earlier Thursday, South Korea's So Chae-won, Cho Su-a and Oh Yoo-hyun won bronze in the women's compound team event.



South Korean archers Yang Jae-won, Joo Jaehoon and Kim Jong-ho (L to R) compete in the semifinals of the men's compound team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

