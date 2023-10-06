BOK, BIS, other central banks seek to launch cross-border transaction project
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Friday that, along with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and other central banks, it will launch a project together to automate compliance procedures and offer real-time monitoring in cross-border transactions.
In a statement, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said BIS Innovation Hub Singapore Centre, Reserve Bank of Australia, the BOK, Bank Negara Malaysia and Monetary Authority of Singapor will launch a project, dubbed Project Mandala, which explores the feasibility of encoding jurisdiction-specific policy and regulatory requirements into a common protocol for cross-border use cases, such as foreign direct investment, borrowing and payments.
Project Mandala seeks to ease the policy and regulatory compliance burden by automating compliance procedures, providing real-time transaction monitoring, and increasing transparency and visibility around country-specific policies, according to the BOK.
