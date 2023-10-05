(Asiad) S. Korea takes silver in women's handball after big loss to Japan
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea grabbed silver in women's handball at the Asian Games in China on Thursday, unable to add to its gold medal collection following a crushing defeat to Japan.
South Korea lost 29-19 at Zhejiang Gongshang University Sports Centre in Hangzhou, barely putting up a fight in the blowout.
South Korea's only lead of the match came when Ryu Eun-hee opened the scoring at the 2:20 mark. From there, Japan opened up a 7-2 advantage over the next 10 or so minutes and didn't look back.
Women's handball joined the Asian Games in 1990, and prior to Thursday's loss, South Korea had won seven of eight gold medals since, with the lone exception being the 2010 competition held in another Chinese city, Guangzhou.
Ryu Eun-hee and Gim Bo-eun led South Korea with three goals apiece, while Japan got at least four goals from five different players.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to drop 2nd solo single
-
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
79 pct of young S. Koreans agree on need to improve ties with Japan: poll
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
-
U.S. calls for China's 'constructive' role amid report on suspicious N. Korean ship in Chinese waters