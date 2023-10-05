(Asiad) Weightlifter Kim Su-hyeon wins bronze behind 2 N. Koreans

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean weightlifter Kim Su-hyeon claimed bronze in the women's 76-kilogram event at the Asian Games in China on Thursday, giving her country its second medal from her sport.

Kim lifted 105kg in snatch and 138kg in clean and jerk for a total of 243kg, just 1kg ahead of Chen Wen Huei of Chinese Taipei for the third-place finish at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou.



South Korean weightlifter Kim Su-hyeon celebrates a successful attempt in clean and jerk during the women's 76-kilogram event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

North Korea swept up gold and silver medals here, with Song Kuk-hyang taking the title at 267kg total and Jong Chun-hui finishing second at 266kg.

With Song and Jong so far ahead of the competition, Kim and Chen were left to battle for the bronze medal, after they were tied at 105kg in the snatch.

Kim had a successful lift of 132kg in her first clean and jerk attempt, while Chen had a good lift of 131kg.



South Korean weightlifter Kim Su-hyeon completes a successful clean and jerk attempt during the women's 76-kilogram event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

Chen failed to lift 135kg in her next attempt, and then Kim had a successful lift of 136kg to move into the bronze medal position.

Chen then threw down the gauntlet and had a successful lift of 137kg, reaching 242kg in total.

Kim responded by getting a good lift at 138kg. Judges initially ruled it a "no lift," but their decision was overturned following a video review, putting Kim ahead of Chen at 243kg overall

Song and Jong put on a remarkable show for the gold, competing at a whole other level than the rest of the field. After Jong had a good lift at 149kg, Song went for 150kg and lifted it with shocking ease.



South Korean weightlifter Kim Su-hyeon prepares for her second attempt in snatch during the women's 76-kilogram event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

