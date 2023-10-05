(Asiad) With athlete boyfriend in stands, weightlifter comes through with 1st medal

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hours before her competition at the Asian Games in China on Thursday, South Korean weightlifter Kim Su-hyeon had her mind drifting elsewhere.

It didn't venture out too far, though. Kim's boyfriend, South Korean karate athlete Pi Jae-yoon, was in his own Asian Games competition in Hangzhou. Kim was keeping track of Pi's event in the men's kumite karate competition.



South Korean weightlifter Kim Su-hyeon poses with her bronze medal during the victory ceremony for the women's 76-kilogram event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

Pi lost his first match in karate and was knocked out of competition early. It might have been a blessing in disguise for the couple. Pi had enough time to make it to Kim's competition in the evening, and Kim was determined to deliver a medal for Pi.

With Pi shouting words of encouragement before and after every lift, Kim grabbed the bronze medal in the women's 76-kilogram class, with a total of 243kg from snatch (105kg) and clean and jerk (138kg)

"Before my competition, I decided I would compete hard for Jae-yoon," Kim said after reuniting with Pi and her mother in the press conference room. "I was not happy about how his match ended, but because I had to go compete, I couldn't really show my emotions."

Kim had finished in fourth place at 69kg in each of the past two Asian Games. She seemed destined for another fourth-place finish Thursday night, with the eventual gold and silver medalists from North Korea, Song Kuk-hyang and Jong Chun-hui, respectively, running away in the snatch, and Liao Guifang of China closely behind. Kim was in a group below the trio.

Liao, however, didn't come back out for the clean and jerk, having apparently suffered an injury during a failed snatch attempt.

That opened the door for Kim, and she crashed through it.



South Korean weightlifter Kim Su-hyeon (C) is flanked by her mother, Lee Sang-ji (L), and her boyfriend and karate athlete, Pi Jae-yoon, after winning bronze in the women's 76-kilogram event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim had a deja vu moment with her final and ultimately successful clean and jerk attempt. She lifted 138kg above her head and held her position for what appeared to be a good attempt, but judges initially ruled it a "no lift." Kim's coaches challenged it, and the call was overturned following a video review.

Kim had lost her shot at a medal on a similar call at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

"This time, I was completely convinced I had a good lift," Kim said. "I knew that I hadn't done anything wrong. That's why we challenged the decision right away."

Kim knew she was not considered a medal contender initially, with pre-rankings putting her behind Song, Jong and Liao. But that doesn't mean she was going to just fold in their presence.

"Coming into the competition, my first thought was, 'I could do this,'" Kim said. "I did my absolute best in snatch, in particular."



South Korean weightlifter Kim Su-hyeon celebrates her bronze medal during the victory ceremony for the women's 76-kilogram event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim admitted she had to overcome many mental blocks to get to where she is today, having gone through so many close calls for medals.

"I knew I wasn't going to be an athlete forever. I had to stop crying at some point and start showing people that I could have fun competing," said Kim, an ebullient 28-year-old with an easy smile. "I didn't want people to see me angry and depressed. I wanted to inspire people by pushing myself hard. And I am here today because a lot of people have made me feel I am never alone in this journey."

Pi, 21, is one of those people in Kim's life.

"I think she absolutely deserves this medal," Pi said. "I told her before the competition that I was sure she would get a medal. Her hard work really paid off here."



South Korean karate athlete Pi Jae-yoon watches her girlfriend, weightlifter Kim Su-hyeon, compete in the women's 76-kilogram event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

