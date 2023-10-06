Go to Contents Go to Navigation

October 06, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's consumer prices rise 3.7 pct in Sept. on higher oil (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Britain proposes ban on cigarettes for younger generations (Kookmin Daily)
-- 47 core technology leakage cases caught in past 7 years (Donga Ilbo)
-- Seoul-Tokyo relations back on track, head for 'win-win partnership' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Consumer prices accelerate in Sept. on higher oil costs (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea's 3 major battery makers secure accumulated orders worth 1,000 tln won (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Hospitals in non-capital areas to pay more to attract doctors (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Consumer prices accelerate in Sept. on higher oil costs (Hankyoreh)
-- Consumer prices soar in Sept. on higher oil costs (Hankook Ilbo)
-- LG Energy Solution to supply EV batteries for Toyota in 10-year deal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LG Energy Solution signs 10-year deal with Toyota to supply EV batteries (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- LG Energy, Toyota ink battery deal (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Assembly rage boils over during hearings for Yoon's Cabinet picks (Korea Herald)
-- Triple whammy weighs heavily on Korean economy (Korea Times)
