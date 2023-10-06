Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's consumer prices rise 3.7 pct in Sept. on higher oil (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Britain proposes ban on cigarettes for younger generations (Kookmin Daily)
-- 47 core technology leakage cases caught in past 7 years (Donga Ilbo)
-- Seoul-Tokyo relations back on track, head for 'win-win partnership' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Consumer prices accelerate in Sept. on higher oil costs (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea's 3 major battery makers secure accumulated orders worth 1,000 tln won (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Hospitals in non-capital areas to pay more to attract doctors (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Consumer prices accelerate in Sept. on higher oil costs (Hankyoreh)
-- Consumer prices soar in Sept. on higher oil costs (Hankook Ilbo)
-- LG Energy Solution to supply EV batteries for Toyota in 10-year deal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LG Energy Solution signs 10-year deal with Toyota to supply EV batteries (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- LG Energy, Toyota ink battery deal (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Assembly rage boils over during hearings for Yoon's Cabinet picks (Korea Herald)
-- Triple whammy weighs heavily on Korean economy (Korea Times)
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
(Asiad) S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan agree to keep momentum going for warming ties in 'strategic dialogue'