SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 6.



Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea's consumer prices rise 3.7 pct in Sept. on higher oil (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Britain proposes ban on cigarettes for younger generations (Kookmin Daily)

-- 47 core technology leakage cases caught in past 7 years (Donga Ilbo)

-- Seoul-Tokyo relations back on track, head for 'win-win partnership' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Consumer prices accelerate in Sept. on higher oil costs (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea's 3 major battery makers secure accumulated orders worth 1,000 tln won (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Hospitals in non-capital areas to pay more to attract doctors (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Consumer prices accelerate in Sept. on higher oil costs (Hankyoreh)

-- Consumer prices soar in Sept. on higher oil costs (Hankook Ilbo)

-- LG Energy Solution to supply EV batteries for Toyota in 10-year deal (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- LG Energy Solution signs 10-year deal with Toyota to supply EV batteries (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- LG Energy, Toyota ink battery deal (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Assembly rage boils over during hearings for Yoon's Cabinet picks (Korea Herald)

-- Triple whammy weighs heavily on Korean economy (Korea Times)

(END)