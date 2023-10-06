N. Korea holds Cabinet plenary meeting over grain output, economic issues
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has held an enlarged plenary meeting of the Cabinet to assess economic performances in the third quarter, stressing the need to attain this year's goal of grain output without fail, state media reported Friday.
Premier Kim Tok-hun presided over the meeting held via a video link on Thursday to discuss ways to better implement the country's economic plan for this year, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The North discussed how to seamlessly achieve the goal of grain production for this year as a key agenda item and assessed "flaws" found during the process of carrying out the economic plan in the third quarter, the report said.
In December, North Korea placed its top priority on boosting grain production amid the country's food shortages as it laid out 12 major economic goals for this year.
With deaths from starvation reported in some regions, North Korea has reportedly been facing serious food shortages, as its prolonged COVID-19 border closure and disruptions in state-controlled food supply have aggravated the situation.
Still, South Korea's unification ministry said the North's food situation appears to have improved, compared with the first six months of the year, on the back of an increase in the crop harvest and imports from China.
North Korea replaced several Cabinet members last week during a key parliamentary meeting, but Premier Kim retained his job despite speculation that he may be dismissed due to the poor response to flood damage from a typhoon in August.
In August, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un berated the premier over his "irresponsible" attitude in not preventing damage to farmland from the typhoon.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
-
N. Korea slams IAEA's adoption of resolution on Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
-
(Asiad) S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
-
(Asiad) N. Korean weightlifting champion not satisfied with gold
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan agree to keep momentum going for warming ties in 'strategic dialogue'