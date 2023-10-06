Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 October 06, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/09 Sunny 20
Incheon 22/12 Sunny 20
Suwon 22/08 Sunny 20
Cheongju 21/08 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 21/08 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 21/06 Sunny 20
Gangneung 22/11 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 21/09 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 21/10 Cloudy 30
Jeju 22/15 Cloudy 30
Daegu 22/08 Sunny 20
Busan 23/13 Sunny 20
(END)
