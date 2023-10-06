Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 October 06, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/09 Sunny 20

Incheon 22/12 Sunny 20

Suwon 22/08 Sunny 20

Cheongju 21/08 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 21/08 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 21/06 Sunny 20

Gangneung 22/11 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 21/09 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 21/10 Cloudy 30

Jeju 22/15 Cloudy 30

Daegu 22/08 Sunny 20

Busan 23/13 Sunny 20

(END)

