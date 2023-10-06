N. Korea denounces U.S. sanctions at international legal forum hosted by Russia
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea denounced U.S. sanctions during an Asia-Pacific legal conference hosted by Russia, state media reported Friday.
The 12th Asia Pacific International Legal Forum took place via video links on Thursday and discussed issues ranging from protecting foreign investments to cooperating on international shipment, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
During the conference, the North's chief delegate, Choe Kun-yong, said it is the "consistent position" of Pyongyang to "advance international exchange and cooperation based on the principles of respect for sovereignty, equality and reciprocity," according to the KCNA.
The North also denounced the "U.S. sanctions scheme for using its domestic law and justice system to suppress and violate the interests and economic development of other countries," the KCNA said.
Sixteen countries attended the forum, including China, Laos and Kazakhstan.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
-
(Asiad) N. Korean weightlifting champion not satisfied with gold
-
(Asiad) S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll