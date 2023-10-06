N. Korea denounces U.S. sanctions at international legal forum hosted by Russia

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea denounced U.S. sanctions during an Asia-Pacific legal conference hosted by Russia, state media reported Friday.

The 12th Asia Pacific International Legal Forum took place via video links on Thursday and discussed issues ranging from protecting foreign investments to cooperating on international shipment, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

During the conference, the North's chief delegate, Choe Kun-yong, said it is the "consistent position" of Pyongyang to "advance international exchange and cooperation based on the principles of respect for sovereignty, equality and reciprocity," according to the KCNA.

The North also denounced the "U.S. sanctions scheme for using its domestic law and justice system to suppress and violate the interests and economic development of other countries," the KCNA said.

Sixteen countries attended the forum, including China, Laos and Kazakhstan.

This photo, carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 6, 2023, shows a North Korean legal delegation, led by Central Court President Choe Kun-yong, taking part in the 12th Asia Pacific International Legal Forum via videoconference the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

