Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
All News 10:06 October 06, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Stray Kids will drop a new EP, "Rock-Star," next month, the group's agency said Friday.
According to JYP Entertainment, "Rock-Star" will be released on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. in Korean time.
Stray Kids also posted a video announcing its plan for a comeback on social media at midnight.
It will be the first release from the group since "5-Star," its third full-length album that snatched No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart upon its release in June.
The group later had a sold-out dome tour of five cities in South Korea and Japan.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
Most Saved
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
-
(Asiad) N. Korean weightlifting champion not satisfied with gold
-
(Asiad) S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll