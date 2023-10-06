Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(G)I-dle drops 1st all-English EP 'Heat'

All News 10:30 October 06, 2023

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group (G)I-dle released its first all-English EP especially targeting the North American market Friday.

The album, titled "Heat," was rolled out at 9 a.m. and consists of five tracks, according to Cube Entertainment, the group's agency.

Leading the album is "I Want That," a song that combines a bass and club dance beat that adds a kitschy atmosphere with the members' powerful vocals.

The cover image of K-pop girl group (G)I-dle's first all-English EP, "Heat," provided by Cube Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The song's music video featuring Korean actor Park Jung-min was also released simultaneously with the EP.

The EP is available on various global music platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer.

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

#girl group #(G)I-dle #English album #EP #Heat
