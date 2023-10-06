People bundle up as chilly morning temperatures grip the nation
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Many people were seen wearing thick coats and some even wrapped themselves in winter scarves, as colder-than-usual morning temperatures gripped the country on Friday.
Morning lows ranged from 4 to 14 C on Friday, compared with the average temperatures of 8.1-16.4 C in previous years, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The apparent temperatures will be even lower in the inland of central regions and North Gyeongsang Province, due to strong wind and morning lows dropping below 5 C, the weather agency said.
With the sudden drop in temperatures, the first frost and ice forms this fall was witnessed in Daegwallyeong Pass, a mountainous region in eastern South Korea.
On Friday morning, most people were seen wearing thick clothes and winter jackets on their way to work.
"I wore underclothes for the first time this year and brought hand warmers with me just in case," said an office worker, surnamed Lee, who lives in Seoul's Yongsan district.
The temperatures will gradually increase during the day, with the daytime highs expected to range from 20 to 24 C, according to the KMA, and the weather will maintain temperatures seen in average years for the time being.
