The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 06, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.65 3.65
2-M 3.77 3.77
3-M 3.89 3.89
6-M 4.03 4.02
12-M 4.12 4.12
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
Most Saved
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
-
(Asiad) N. Korean weightlifting champion not satisfied with gold
-
(Asiad) S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll