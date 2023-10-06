S. Korea seeks 68 bln won of fines on Google, Apple for in-app billing irregularities
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's telecommunications regulator said Friday it seeks to slap up to 68 billion won (US$50.42 million) in combined fines against Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc. for their violation of the country's in-app payment laws.
In August 2022, the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) launched a probe into Google Play and App Store for their enforcement of certain in-app payment methods and other irregularities against app developers.
Wrapping up the probe, the commission decided to impose a fine of 47.5 billion won on Google and 20.5 billion won on Apple based on the judgment that they violated the country's revised Telecommunications Business Act by abusing their monopoly power to force local publishers to use their in-app billing system and unfairly postponing due evaluation of apps.
The commission also found that Apple's policy imposing fees for domestic app developers constitutes a discriminatory act.
The KCC called on the two companies to implement corrective measures, saying that their practices are a "grave issue" as it could highly likely hamper fair market competition.
The commission plans to finalize the fine after listening to the opinions of the companies and going through due deliberation procedures.
Last year, the National Assembly passed a law that bans app store operators from forcing in-app payment systems on developers, making South Korea the first country in the world to introduce such curbs on in-app billing policies of Apple and Google.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
BTS' Jungkook to release first solo album 'Golden'
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Pentagon document calling regime 'persistent' threat
-
Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's Coast Guard apprehends 22 Chinese after illegal entry attempt
-
Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt
-
(Asiad) S. Korea beat 10-man Uzbekistan in men's football semis, reach brink of 3rd straight gold
-
(Asiad) N. Korean weightlifting champion not satisfied with gold
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
-
(Asiad) S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll