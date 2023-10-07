Asia's largest content marketplace kicks off in Busan
By Kim Eun-jung
BUSAN, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) returned to the southeastern port city of Busan on Saturday to provide an international market place for content deals.
The ACFM, a parallel event to the ongoing Busan International Film Festival, brings together approximately 2,000 industry professionals, including sales agents, buyers, producers and investors, from 877 companies of 49 countries at the Busan Exhibition & Convention Center.
The four-day event is expected to connect domestic and international sales agents and professionals from various industries to facilitate transactions of film and video rights, as well as the intellectual property of books, webtoons, web novels and more.
European Pavillion, co-operated by European Film Promotion and Unifrance, will represent 39 companies from the region, while 10 other countries, including South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia, will introduce their content in national pavilions.
During the period, a diverse range of conferences will offer insights into Asia's content industries and discuss the latest trends.
