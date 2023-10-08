BIFF expands award categories beyond Asian content to global titles
By Kim Eun-jung
BUSAN, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has traditionally focused on Asian content, but this year's edition newly added awards for global streaming titles to expand its reach to a broader market.
Launched in 2019, the Asia Contents Awards has celebrated outstanding TV shows, streaming content and online platform content from around Asia.
This year, the annual awards were renamed the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards to recognize global content, reflecting the changing industry trend.
The new awards feature 10 competitive categories, including Best Creative, Best Lead Actor and Actress, and Best Reality and Variety, along with seven non-competitive categories, including the lifetime achievement award and rising star of the year.
This year, Best Creative nominees include Netflix's "The Glory," tvN's "Little Women," Disney+'s "Moving," Paramount+'s "Special Ops: Lioness," Tencent Video's "The Long Season" and Studio Dragon's "Little Women."
The awards ceremony will be held at the Busan Cinema Center later in the day.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
