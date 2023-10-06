(Asiad) S. Korea wins women's team gold in recurve archery
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed the gold medal in the women's recurve team archery event at the 19th Asian Games in China on Friday, solidifying its unrivaled prowess in the sport.
The trio of Lim Si-hyeon, Choi Mi-sun and An San defeated China by the set score of 5-3 for their seventh consecutive Asiad gold medal at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center in Hangzhou.
This is the second archery gold for South Korea, following the title in the mixed doubles event Wednesday, where Lim also competed.
Lim became a double gold medalist at the Hangzhou Asian Games, joining a group of eight South Korean multi-medalists, including swimmers Hwang Sun-woo and Kim Woo-min and fencers Choi In-jeong and Oh Sang-uk.
