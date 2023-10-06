(2nd LD) (Asiad) S. Korea sweeps up 2 gold medals at stake in recurve team events

(ATTN: UPDATES with men's team results; ADDS more details throughout, photos; RECASTS headline)

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea swept up two gold medals up for grabs in the archery team competition at the 19th Asian Games on Friday, proving their world-class competitiveness on the regional stage.

The trio of Lim Si-hyeon, Choi Mi-sun and An San defeated China by the set score of 5-3 for the seventh consecutive Asiad gold medal at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center in Hangzhou.

Hours later, Kim Je-deok, Lee Woo-seok and Oh Jin-hyek defeated India 5-1 in the men's team gold medal match held at the same venue.

These are the second and third archery gold medals for South Korea, following the title in the mixed doubles event Wednesday.



South Korea's Oh Jin-hyek, Lee Woo-seok and Kim Je-deok (from L to R) react in the final of the men's team recurve archery event at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea's female archers claimed the Asiad team title for the seventh consecutive time since 1998.

The country has dominated the women's team event, winning 10 golds out of 12 Asian Games tournaments since 1978, when the sport was first contested as a medal program.

Lim became a double gold medalist at the Hangzhou Asian Games, joining a group of eight South Korean multi-medalists, including swimmers Hwang Sun-woo and Kim Woo-min, and fencers Choi In-jeong and Oh Sang-uk.

For the men's team discipline, the gold medal is South Korea's first Asiad title since 2010. The archery powerhouse won the Asiad title from 1982-2010, but lost it in 2014 and 2018.



South Korean archers react after winning the final of the women's team recurve archery at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

In the recurve team event, each archer takes two arrows per set, for a total of six arrows and a maximum of 60 points per set for each team. Teams earn two points for a set win and one point for a tie.



Choi Mi-sun of South Korea (R) competes in the final of the women's team recurve archery at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

In the women's team final, South Korea and China drew 58-58 in the first set, with four 10s each.

In the second set, South Korea won the set 55-53 as China's last archer shot a 7.

The third set was won by China 56-55 as the host hit three 10s, tying the set score at 3-3.

South Korean archers remained firm in the fourth and final set as South Korea opened the set with two 10s and China had one. After An hit an 8 on her second shot, Choi and Lim added two 10s to reach 57 points, while China's two last shooters hit two 8s for 54 in total.



Lim Si-hyeon, An San and Choi Mi-sun (from L to R) of South Korea wave after winning the final of the women's team recurve archery at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

With two already in hand, Lim will have three gold medals if she wins the women's individual recurve title against her teammate An, who won three golds in the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, Friday.

For An and Choi, the gold medal is their first career Asian Games title.



South Korea's Kim Je-deok competes in the final of the men's team recurve archery event at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

The men's final went relatively handily for South Korea. The South Korean trio opened the first set with six perfect shots, while the Indians had only two 10s.

In the second set, the Indian team scored 57 points on three straight 10s, but Lee and Oh also responded with two bull's-eye shots to tie the set.

They took the third set by 56-55 on a seven-point miss shot by an Indian archer and grabbed the gold medal.



South Korea's Oh Jin-hyek (C), Lee Woo-seok (L) and Kim Je-deok (R) celebrate their victory in the final of the men's team recurve archery event at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

This medal is veteran archer Oh's second team gold at Asian Games, following the first one in 2010. He won silver in 2014 and bronze in 2018 in the team event. He won one individual gold medal in 2014.

Lee, who competed in the 2018 Asiad, and Kim, who has two Olympic gold medals under his belt, won their first Asiad gold medal each.

With all three of them failing to reach the final of the individual events, Lee will compete for bronze Friday. He earned silver in the 2018 tournament.

In the stands, meanwhile, Euisun Chung, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, watched the men's team competition. He serves as the president of the World Archery Asia, the continental governing body for the sport of archery.

