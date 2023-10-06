S. Korea, Ukraine discuss reconstruction projects, economic ties

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun met with a visiting group of Ukrainian lawmakers Friday and discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation on reconstruction efforts of the war-ravaged country and broader economic ties, Ahn's office said.

Ahn said South Korea is ready to work closely with Ukraine on its recovery efforts, particularly regarding electricity infrastructure, nuclear energy and joint resource development, and it will send a second delegation of government officials and business representatives to Kyiv this year to discuss details, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Last month, a South Korean delegation visited Kyiv for talks on South Korea's potential involvement in reconstruction projects, estimated to be worth around 1,200 trillion won (US$890.07 billion).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested South Korea's cooperation in nuclear power, resource development and the defense industry, according to Seoul officials.

South Korea has signed an agreement with Ukraine to offer low-interest loans, which is expected to pave the way for their discussions on detailed projects and terms of support.



South Korea's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong (R) speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sept. 15, 2023, in this file photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

