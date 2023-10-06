(LEAD) Ex-chief Marine investigator indicted over alleged insubordination

(ATTN: ADDS prosecutors' remarks, more details in paras 2-3, 9-10)

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Military prosecutors indicted the Marine Corps' former top investigator on Friday over allegations he disobeyed orders from his superior over an internal probe into the death of a young Marine in July.

Col. Park Jung-hun was indicted on charges of insubordination and defamation of his superior after he handed over the probe findings to the civilian police in August despite Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup's orders to the Marine Corps' top commander to hold it off for more legal deliberations. Park was not detained.

"These are judged to be grave illegal acts that topple the order of the military and undermine morale," the prosecutors said in a release, vowing to make efforts to ensure a "stern" punishment.

Park spearheaded the preliminary probe into what contributed to the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who was swept away by an overflowing stream in Yecheon County, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on July 19 while on a mission to search for victims of downpours.

Chae's death has sparked criticism that his commanders pushed for the risky operation without proper safety measures.

The Marine Corps investigation found eight people, including the commander of the 1st Marine Division, are responsible for negligent homicide and other charges.

Park reported the finding to Lee on July 30, which the minister initially approved. But he reversed his decision a day later, citing a need for further review.

Park transferred the records to the police anyway, leading to his dismissal from his post and the investigation by military prosecutors.

The former Marine investigator has told media that he had felt pressured to remove the division commander from a list of people found responsible for the death, claiming that Lee asked whether even the commander would face criminal charges during their meeting.

Prosecutors rejected the remark as false, accusing Park of defaming the minister.

In late August, the prosecution sought for a pretrial warrant to detain Park but a military court rejected the request, citing "little concern for the destruction of evidence."



This file photo, taken Sept. 20, 2023, shows Col. Park Jung-hun, the former top Marine Corps investigator, appearing for questioning by military prosecutors at the defense ministry compound in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

