S. Korean fried chicken franchise Kyochon opens 1st store in Hawaii
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Kyochon F&B Co., one of South Korea's major fried chicken brands, opened its first store in Hawaii last week and plans to open four more over the next two years, the company said Friday.
The store offers Kyochon's signature menu and popular Korean-style menu, including "tteokbokki," a popular Korean snack made from rice cake and red chili pepper sauce, and fish cakes, as well as items only available in Hawaii.
"We are happy to promote Korean food culture on the global resort island of Hawaii with chicken, a popular K-food, and the Kyochon brand," a company official said, noting it will work to further expand its overseas business.
