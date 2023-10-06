SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------

(Asiad) S. Korean women's volleyball pulls off last victory over N. Korea

HANGZHOU, China -- South Korea's female volleyball team beat North Korea in a rare all-Korean meet at the 19th Asian Games on Thursday.

In the women's volleyball classification Pool E match at Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, South Korea defeated North Korea 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-9, 25-20).



------------

N. Korea's derogatory labeling of S. Korea as 'puppet' shows lack of confidence: official

SEOUL -- North Korea's recent use of the term "puppet" to describe South Korea while televising a women's football match between the two sides is an apparent sign of lacking confidence, a government official said Thursday.

A score bug on North Korean state TV referred to South Korea as such during a quarterfinal match during the Asian Games on Sunday. The official Korean Central News Agency also said the country's women's football team advanced into the semifinals following a 4-1 match with "the region of south Korean puppets."



------------

S. Korea keeping close tabs on 'high-risk' N.K. defectors

SEOUL -- The unification ministry said Thursday it is closely monitoring some 6,000 vulnerable North Korean defectors considered at a high risk of suicide attempts and lonely deaths due to financial difficulties and other hardships.

The move is part of the ministry's efforts to overhaul the resettlement system for North Korean defectors as it seeks to better protect such people who might be living in so-called welfare blind spots.



------------

N. Korea intensifying cyber attacks against S. Korean shipbuilders: spy agency

SEOUL -- North Korea has carried out intensive cyber attacks against South Korean shipbuilders in an effort to bolster its military capabilities upon leader Kim Jong-un's instruction, Seoul's spy agency said Wednesday.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) said it had detected "multiple" attempts at cyber offenses by North Korean hacking groups against domestic shipbuilding companies and their employees in August and September.



------------

Yoon vows to defend nation from N. Korea's provocations

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Wednesday to defend the nation from North Korea's provocations by strengthening its ability to respond "immediately and overwhelmingly."

Yoon made the pledge while attending the 71st founding anniversary ceremony of the Korean Veterans Association, a group established as a reserve force in 1952 during the Korean War.



------------

Defense ministry warns N. Korea will face end of regime in event of nuclear use attempt

SEOUL -- The defense ministry warned Wednesday that North Korea will face the "end of its regime" if it attempts to use nuclear weapons, after Pyongyang recently amended its constitution to enshrine its nuclear policy.

The ministry issued the warning after the North convened a key parliamentary meeting last week, with its leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, to stipulate the policy of strengthening its nuclear force in the constitution.



------------

Unification minister says N.K.'s vicious cycle of provocations, rewards 'no longer works' under Yoon administration

BERLIN -- Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho has warned that North Korea's vicious cycle of receiving assistance and breaking off agreements will "no longer work" under the current administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Kim made the remarks at a conference hosted by the Berlin chapter of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council on Sunday (local time), stressing that North Korea's nuclear threat has persisted for 30 years.

